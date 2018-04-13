Relay mishap continues England's horror track campaign

Just 12 hours after Zharnel Hughes was stripped of his 200m gold medal, England had another shocker in the 4x400m relay.

England's Matthew Hudson-Smith could not have endured a more lousy Commonwealth Games campaign.

It started on Sunday when he won his men's 400m heat but was disqualified for running outside his lane.

Five days later it got worse when the 23-year-old did his hamstring moments into the men's 4x400m relay heat.

Hudson-Smith was the first of England's four runners on Friday morning but got through a mere 30m before pulling up and grabbing at his leg.

As the rest of the field scooted away, he let go of the baton and sunk to the track before limping heavily off with the help of his devastated teammates.

It came 12 hours after England were denied a gold medal in the men's 200 metres after Hughes was disqualified for making contact with Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards before crossing the finish line in first place.

England have so far won a total of two track and field gold medals in a disappointing campaign.

There was also drama for Australia in the 4x400m, denied a place in the final after being disqualified in the heats.

The Australian team was disqualified under IAAF rule 170.2 after Steve Solomon took up the wrong position for the final baton change.

As third-leg runner Josh Ralph was in fifth spot at the 200m mark, Solomon should have taken that spot at the changeover.

Instead he stood in the fourth position, forcing Trinidad and Tobago's Lalonde Gordon to run wide before passing the baton to anchor runner Machel Cedenio.

Solomon went on to run a fine anchor leg, lifting Australia form fourth to third, only to learn some time afterwards of the disqualification.

Australia has had a great record in the men's 4x400m in recent years, including gold at the 2006 and 2010 Commonwealth Games, silver at the 2004 Olympics and bronze at the 2013 world championships.

