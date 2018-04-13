Aussie boxer loses her only fight, still wins bronze

Australian flyweight Taylah Robertson has won boxing bronze at the Commonwealth Games, despite losing her one and only bout.

In a bizarre turn of events, the 19-year-old home hope was given a bye in the seven-woman draw, propelling her straight into the semi-finals.

That meant a certain bronze, even though she was beaten on a split-points decision by former skull-fracture victim Lisa Whiteside of England.

With the bout over three rounds, each three minutes long, Robertson's Games lasted just nine minutes.

Whiteside, 32, who suffered the serious fracture in a freak fall in 2015, goes into Saturday's final and will face Carly McNaul of Northern Ireland.

A disconsolate Robertson said she took no satisfaction from winning bronze and felt she did enough to beat Whiteside, who was the aggressor throughout.

"She came forward strong, I didn't think she landed the cleaner shots," said Robertson.

Asked by AFP if it felt an unsatisfying bronze, she replied: "Yeah, it does. I came here for gold."

And could she take anything out of her nine-minute cameo at the Games on Australia's Gold Coast?

"No, nothing. I didn't come here for bronze," she answered.

In better news, fellow Aussies Anja Stridsman and Harry Garside both won hard-fought semi-finals to move into their respective gold medal bouts.

SCOTS FOURS SNATCH GOLD FROM AUSTRALIA

Scotland has come from behind to beat Australia 15-13 in the men's fours lawn bowls final.

The Scottish foursome of Ronald Duncan, Derek Oliver, Paul Foster and Alexander Marshall were down by as many as five points in the eighth end but a late flurry was enough to snag them the gold.

In better news for Australia, Aaron Wilson has qualified for the men's singles final later on Friday after eliminating Englishman Robert Paxton in the semi-finals.

INDIAN BEATS AUSSIE TO PISTOL GOLD

A 15-year-old Indian prodigy has produced a scintillating performance to beat two Australian shooters to gold in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol.

Continuing his country's dominance at Belmont, Anish Bhanwala hit 30 out of 40 targets to set a new Games record and earn India's sixth shooting gold medal.

It meant rising Aussie prospect Sergei Evglevski had to be content with silver while veteran David Chapman finished fourth after losing a shoot-off for bronze with Sam Gowin of England.

AUSSIES GRAB BRONZE IN 10M SYNCHRO

Australian divers Domonic Bedggood and Declan Stacey have claimed 10m synchro bronze.

England's world champion Tom Daley and Daniel Goodfellow took gold with 405.81 points, ahead of compatriots Matthew Dixon and Noah Williams (399.99) and the Australians (397.92).

Rio Olympian Bedggood won 10m synchro gold with the now retired Matthew Mitcham at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

