Australians take three silver, two bronze medals

Matt Denny, Australia's men's triples lawn bowls team and Erin Cleaver have taken out silver medals on a busy Sunday at the Commonwealth Games, while two bronze medals were also won.

DENNY NAILS FIRST LEG OF COMM GAMES DREAM

Australia's Matt Denny has won the silver medal in the men's hammer throw.

Denny hurled a personal-best 74.88m at Carrara Stadium on Sunday to claim the host country's first Commonwealth medal in the event in 12 years.

England favourite Nick Miller won gold, smashing Stuart Rendell's 12-year Games record with a best of 80.26m.

Fellow Australian Jack Dalton's PB of 68.28m put him in eighth place while Huw Peacock bowed out at 11th with 65.19m.

The versatile Denny is also contesting the men's discus.

Should he medal, he will become the first person to do so in both events at Commonwealth level since Canadian George Sutherland way back in 1938.

SCOTLAND PIP AUSSIES IN MEN'S TRIPLES LAWN BOWLS

Australia has lost a nail-biting men's triples lawn bowls final to Scotland.

The Scots took the gold 19-14 at the Broadbeach Bowls Club after a match that was tight the entire 18 ends.

The Australian trio of Barrie Lester, Nathan Rice and Aron Sherriff gave away some shots late in the match that ultimately proved crucial.

They went into the 16th, and third last, end up by a point but dropped five points in two ends as Scotland won gold.

AUSSIES TAKE TWO IN T38 LONG JUMP

Australian Erin Cleaver has claimed silver in the T38 long jump on the first day of the athletics program.

The 18-year-old from Tamworth, who placed fifth at the 2016 Olympics, leapt a best of 4.36m at Carrara Stadium, while compatriot and Rio silver medallist Taylor Doyle took bronze with 4.22m.

Welsh hot favourite Olivia Breen pulled off a Games-record 4.86m in her final jump for gold.

AUSSIE GYMANST WINS VAULT BRONZE

Australian gymnast Emily Whitehead has won the bronze medal in the women's vault final.

The Melbourne teenager delivered two strong routines for an average score of 13.84, losing out to Canadian duo Shallon Olsen (14.56) and Ellie Black (14.23) at the Coomera Indoors Sports Centre.

Gold Coast native Georgia Godwin finished sixth, while Australian duo Chris Remkes and Michael Tone went sixth and seventh in the men's pommel horse final as Northern Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan claimed the gold medal.

EARLIER

Claire Tallent was disqualified from the women's 20km walk but put on a magnificent display of sportsmanship to celebrate Jemima Montag's gold for Australia.

Dane Bird-Smith won the men's 20km walk, holding off a mighty challenge from Englishman Tom Bosworth. The Australian then invited everyone down to the beach for a beer.

Dane Sampson won gold in the men's 10m air rifle, while Elina Galiabovitch took out silver in the women's 10m air pistol.

Jamaica's Yohan Blake starred and two Australians – Trae Williams and Rohan Browning – reached the semi-finals of the 100m sprints.

with AAP