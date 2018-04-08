Moment of sportsmanship from heartbroken Aussie floors Games

News

Conor McGregor breaks silence after bus rampage

7Sport /

It will be remembered as the most heartbreaking moment of the 2018 Commonwealth Games followed soon after by its most beautiful.

Aussie Claire Tallent took the lead in the women’s 20km walk with just over two kilometres remaining.

With her husband, Olympics gold medallist walker Jared Tallent, cheering on, the moment of disaster struck.

Tallent was issued a third and final red card from the judges, meaning she was disqualified from the event.

Tallent reacts to her disqualification. Pic: Getty

Race walkers must keep one foot on the ground at all times.

She immediately fell to the ground and burst into tears, her dream of a gold medal over in the most brutal of fashion.

With Tallent now out of the race her young compatriot Jemima Montag stormed home to claim the gold medal for Australia.

And in a moment of true class and sportsmanship, despite her utter devastation, Tallent was the first person to congratulate Montag.

In a image that will long be remembered for the agony and the ecstasy of it, Tallent rushed to Montag and embraced her just over the finish line.

Tallent rushes to congratulate Montag despite her heartbreak. Pic: Getty

It takes an incredible human to put aside such pain and sadness from just minutes before and feel joy for someone else.

Following her disqualification the new mum could not hide her disappointment chatting to Channel 7 but held her head high, despite being in tears.

The agony and the ecstasy of competitive sport. Pic: Getty

“I wanted to show the world that women that have babies can do anything, they can come back and be competitive,” she said.

“You don’t have to stop doing what you love because you’ve had a baby.

“I’m old and kudos to Jemima (Montag), she is a great girl and she is going to carry the flag for many, many more years to come, I just thought it was my day.”

