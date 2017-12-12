Football star's wonderful gesture for viral bully victim

Keaton Jones concluded his viral speech about bullying with an important message to bullied kids around the world.

Bullied kid Keaton's day made by sport stars

After depicting the horrible abuse he had received from kids in his school, he said to those in a similar predicament, "just stay strong... it'll probably get better one day".

Luckily for Keaton, that day has come almost immediately, after social media was flooded with offers of support from celebrities and sport stars around the world.

Many even offered to hang out with the young boy from Tennessee, desperate to provide him a smile considering the amount of sadness he's had to endure.

And already those offers have been taken up, as Keaton was pictured with players from the local college football team, the Tennessee Volunteers.

Jarrett Guarantano, quarterback for the Volunteers appeared to be the first to spend time with Keaton, after initially posting his offer to Twitter.

"Please let his mother know that we are trying to reach out," Guarantano said.

"Keaton has some friends on the football team that would love to spend time with him."

So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC — Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017

One day later, the offer was realised, with Guarantano writing a heartfelt message alongside his picture with Keaton.

"So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton," Guarantano wrote on the image.

"It was unbelievable to get to know him and realise that we have a lot in common.

"This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted.

"God bless you my man."

In a delightful moment, Keaton is smiling from ear-to-ear in the photo with his sporting heroes, a far cry from how he appeared just 24 hours earlier.

Another Volunteers star said he'd be going to Keaton's school for lunch next Tuesday. Bullies beware!

We going to the middle school next Tuesday show young Man some love we will also TWITTER LIVE some of it so everyone can show there love and support #vols #StopBullying @cboystunna3 @BroadwayJay2 @JKShuttlesworth @smithtrey98 — Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) December 9, 2017

"We going to the middle school next Tuesday show young Man some love we will also TWITTER LIVE some of it so everyone can show there love and support [sic]," Tyler Byrd wrote.

If Keaton's first day of internet fame is anything to go by, he's going to have a long list of engagements with sport stars over the next weeks and months.

Already he's been flooded with offers to hang out with sport stars.

Thank u all for helping try to find Keaton. 1000% greatest post and response in my social media history. This kid is special and we all feel it. Dying to meet him!! — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017

This is truly heartbreaking! I’d love to teach this kid to fight and believe me the bullies would never bully anyone again after a good crack on the chin! Bully = Coward 😔 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) December 10, 2017

I found his sister. I wold love to be apart of meeting him. — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) December 10, 2017

@Lakyn_Jones please let me know how I can get in touch with your family. I would love to meet Keaton and have him come to @KnoxMma and spend some time with us! — Ovince Saint Preux (@003_OSP) December 10, 2017

Hi! I do a lot of work with @CybersmileHQ which is an anti bullying organization. Just reaching out to see how I can help! Would love to come eat lunch with Keaton at school one day — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 10, 2017

@Lakyn_Jones Hey there, we saw Keaton’s video & we want to help. Please follow back so we can DM you! #StandWithKeaton — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 10, 2017

UFC boss Dana White shared the heartbreaking video on Twitter, and was floored by the response.

Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone pic.twitter.com/BR8c4ldDFc — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017

"Thank u all for helping try to find Keaton. 1000% greatest post and response in my social media history. This kid is special and we all feel it. Dying to meet him!!" White posted.

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier also had some kind words of support.

“I want you to know, bud, you’ve got friends in the UFC,” Cormier said in a personal video message.

“Regardless of how dark it looks and how sad you may become, know that people are your friend and willing to stand with you.”

“It’s not wrong to be different. We all are beautifully and wonderfully made," said welterweight champ Tyron Woodley.

“Just remember, man, you one of a kind. God didn’t make no mistakes. Your life is going to have a purpose, a way you can reach and inspire someone else through all the adversity you face.”

Tennessee Titans player Delanie Walker reached out to Jones and his mother on Twitter with words of encouragement from Buddah and an offer of tickets to a game.

Walker said that he hoped to raise awareness to bullying in schools.