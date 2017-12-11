UFC boss threatens lawsuit over Pacquiao-McGregor talks

UFC president Dana White has produced a stinging response to Manny Pacquiao's claim that he had opened talks to fight Conor McGregor.

UFC boss White threatens lawsuit over Pacquiao-McGregor talks

The Filipino senator and boxing legend Pacquiao first called out MMA star McGregor in November:

But while few took that post seriously, the bout is apparently on the table.

"If we can negotiate it, I have no problem. It is OK with both of us," Pacquiao said last week.

Asked if he had already approached McGregor's handlers for such a fight, Pacquiao told AFP, "initially, but we have not yet had any follow-up conversations".

McGregor has not stepped in a ring or octagon since his boxing megafight with Floyd Mayweather in August.

UFC boss White has been adamant the Irishman will return to headline a pay-per-view event and did not take kindly to Pacquiao's suggestion of ongoing discussions.

"No, that would be weird cause he’s under contract with us," he said.

"If that's true, I will be suing Manny Pacquaio and whoever’s representing him. I’m assuming that’s not true.”

Pacquiao has not fought since losing his WBO welterweight title to Australia's Jeff Horn in July.

It is unclear when McGregor, the UFC lightweight champion, will next fight in the octagon.

with AFP