White looms as bait for Tippett trade

Kurt Tippett’s drawn-out contract saga is set to be given a push in the right direction with Swans forward/ruckman Jesse White looming as the bait that will help finalise the deal.

News Limited is reporting White will meet with Adelaide coach Brenton Sanderson on Thursday in an indication the 56-gamer will be part of the Tippett trade.

It is likely that in exchange for Tippett - an ex-basketball teammate of White's - the Crows will receive White and Sydney’s first-round draft pick.

"We think it's getting closer and hope there is some news by the end of the week," Swans CEO Andrew Ireland told News Limited.

"David Noble (Crows list manager) and Kinnear Beatson (Swans list manager) have been working through the issues and there are some things that need to be ticked off.

"Brenton Sanderson arrives back in Adelaide (on Thursday) and that will allow some of the things that need to be finalised to be done."

The proposed arrival of Tippett at the Swans would have sent White even further down the pecking order after he played just three games in 2012.

Sam Reid, Adam Goodes and Lewis Roberts-Thompson all played the role of key forward in 2012, while Shane Mumford and Mike Pyke excelled in the ruck.