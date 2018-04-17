Tennis 'brat' screams at umpire in 'disgusting' tantrum

American tennis player Jared Donaldson has channelled the great John McEnroe with an extraordinary tantrum at the Monte Carlo Masters.
A furious Donaldson confronted umpire Arnaud Gabas in a heated exchange during his first-round loss to Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
Donaldson was left incensed after Gabas ruled a Ramos-Vinolas serve to be in for an ace during the second set, despite the young American insisting it was out.
Donaldson asked the umpire to come down and check the mark on the clay court, before squaring up to Gabas and screaming in his face.
Gabas judged that Ramos-Vinolas' ace clipped the line, but a ranting Donaldson pointed at the French official and shouted "show me the mark" before claiming "you're making up a mark because you don't like me."
The 21-year-old Donaldson called for a supervisor and when Gabas claimed he had been aggressive, the world No. 51 offered a sarcastic handshake and replied: "Oh, I'm sorry, I hurt your feelings. I apologise."
Donaldson was given a code violation following the outburst that lasted for almost five minutes.
He was then jeered by fans after refusing to shake the umpire's hand at the conclusion of the match.
The American has a history of on-court blow-ups, and fans have clearly had enough:
At the Brisbane International in January he had a similar metldown after a chair umpire denied his request to challenge a line call.
