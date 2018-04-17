Tennis 'brat' screams at umpire in 'disgusting' tantrum

American tennis player Jared Donaldson has channelled the great John McEnroe with an extraordinary tantrum at the Monte Carlo Masters.

A furious Donaldson confronted umpire Arnaud Gabas in a heated exchange during his first-round loss to Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Donaldson was left incensed after Gabas ruled a Ramos-Vinolas serve to be in for an ace during the second set, despite the young American insisting it was out.

Donaldson asked the umpire to come down and check the mark on the clay court, before squaring up to Gabas and screaming in his face.

Gabas judged that Ramos-Vinolas' ace clipped the line, but a ranting Donaldson pointed at the French official and shouted "show me the mark" before claiming "you're making up a mark because you don't like me."

The 21-year-old Donaldson called for a supervisor and when Gabas claimed he had been aggressive, the world No. 51 offered a sarcastic handshake and replied: "Oh, I'm sorry, I hurt your feelings. I apologise."

Donaldson was given a code violation following the outburst that lasted for almost five minutes.

He was then jeered by fans after refusing to shake the umpire's hand at the conclusion of the match.

The American has a history of on-court blow-ups, and fans have clearly had enough:

Donaldson has been having temper tantrums like this for years though. He's a brat. https://t.co/Uiy4zITIan — Amy Fetherolf (@AmyFetherolf) April 16, 2018

Jared Donaldson is the perfect example im afraid of the “many” privileged kids that are in the tennis world! You know the ones who had to work for their right to play professional tennis and those who had mom n dad write a big cheque. He just screams to get what he wants! — VenusWilliamsFandom (@Venus_Fan4Ever) April 16, 2018

Donaldson - you are NOT being treated unfairly - you a reacting like an entitled brat. Default him. — Ros Satar (@rfsatar) April 16, 2018

Right call or wrong call, the aggression from Donaldson here is wayyyyyy overboard. https://t.co/XXRNjf6yJV — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) April 16, 2018

Was this Monte Carlo meltdown out of Jared Donaldson’s character? From what I’ve seen of him and his career before today I would say so. He will suffer consequences. — Kyle LaCroix (@TennisTycoon) April 16, 2018

This is actually disgusting! Shame on Jared Donaldson I hope the @usta takes action against this https://t.co/uwjZtwUOe8 — VenusWilliamsFandom (@Venus_Fan4Ever) April 16, 2018

Omg I didn't know Jared Donaldson acted like that during his match. Screaming in the umpire's face, threateningly close like that? Uh uh. Should have been disqualified right there. — Cree (@caffeinatedcree) April 16, 2018

Oh Jared Donaldson. A ball on the line isn't going to leave a mark genius. But nice to see your respect level for the officials. — Andrew Camacho (@longbeachtennis) April 16, 2018

In or out, good call or bad, Jared Donaldson cannot get into a chair umpire's physical space like this. Unacceptable. https://t.co/hPCGwh9Gw6 — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) April 16, 2018

At the Brisbane International in January he had a similar metldown after a chair umpire denied his request to challenge a line call.

