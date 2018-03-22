Aussie tennis star Daria Gavrilova has stunned her fans with a hilarious video shared to Twitter.

Dasha's insane one in 19,000 moment at NBA match

The likeable 24-year-old, in America competing at the Miami Open, took some time off from her preparations to watch some NBA action.

Little did she know, another tennis star would be one of the 19,600 in attendance for Miami Heat's game against the New York Knicks.

Men's world number five Alex Zverev was also in the house, and surprised the crowd with an appearance during a break, coming onto the court to hit signed tennis balls into the crowd.

Despite the fact she could easily pick up a signed ball from the German star face-to-face, Gavrilova was eager as ever to get her hands on the prize.

As video posted to her Twitter page shows, an excited Gavrilova was jumping up and down, calling for Zverev to hit the ball her way.

And amazingly, seconds later the ball came straight to her, one of over 19,000 people across the arena.

When you’re that fan that knows the team’s schedule better than they do. 🤣



Alexander #Zverev meets @Goran_Dragic



(cc: @MiamiHEAT) pic.twitter.com/3PyBHDgovO — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 22, 2018

Unsurprisingly, Gavrilova was over the moon, bouncing around like she'd won the lottery.

"So I just caught a tennis ball signed by Zverev at the @MiamiHEAT basketball game!" Gavrilova wrote on Twitter.

Fans and tennis stars alike were stunned by the unlikely occurrence.

🤦🏽‍♂️😂 — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) March 22, 2018

😂😂😂😂 only you Dash!! — Naomi Broady (@NaomiBroady) March 22, 2018

This is awesome — Overly Opinionated (@SnobbiestCritic) March 22, 2018

It's the second piece of gold from Gavrilova's Twitter account this month, after the Aussie tennis ace shared a hilarious tweet regarding the great man Roger Federer.

Dasha clearly wasn't down in the dumps after her exit from Indian Wells, instead leaving the Twittersphere in hysterics with a classic GOAT joke.

"Just chilling with Roger Federer," the tweet reads, accompanied with an image of a smiling Gavrilova next to a sleepy goat.

Gavrilova has never been shy to share her affection of Roger 'GOAT' Federer, sharing this tweet after watching him win his 20th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Going to sleep well tonight!!! Yewwww https://t.co/YcHqQep8uk — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) January 28, 2018

And this, to ring in the New Year in perfect style.