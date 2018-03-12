News

De Minaur fights in heavy defeat to del Potro

He was overmatched, oversized and overpowered but Alex de Minaur refused to give up in a tough loss to Juan Martin del Potro at Indian Wells.

The Argentine demolished the Australian teenager 6-2 6-1 in just 69 minutes to progress to the third round of the Californian tournament.

But de Minaur never gave up and impressed the crowd, which gave him a standing ovation at the end of the match.

The 19-year-old's spirit was on show even in the last few games of the encounter as he won a long rally with a reverse volley at the net.

Del Potro, 18cm taller and nearly 30kg heavier than his young opponent, was too strong for de Minaur, who turned to hopeful and creative play in an attempt to pass the No.6 seed.

