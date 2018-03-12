News
1
Tomic woes continue in disappointing comeback loss
2
'I don't know how much more I've got left'
3
Mother Serena prompts calls for seeding change
4
Del Potro ends Federer's winning streak
5
Tennis great reveals 'shocking' pay gap at BBC
6
Is this the 'worst acceptance' speech ever?
7
Federer's epic rally sums up record win
8
Halep, Venus out of Indian Wells in upsets
9
Federer equals his best start to year ever
10
Will Ferrell hilariously commentates Federer match
11
Federer's awkward pre-match moment with opponent
12
Federer toys with rival in 'point of the day'
13
Nadal joins Federer, Connors with historic feat
14
Dasha cracks up fans with hilarious Federer gag
Tomic woes continue in disappointing comeback loss
'Weird' Djokovic falls on return as Federer rolls on
<p>Sorry, we can't show this content as your browser does not support iframes.</p>
