Fabio Fognini has dedicated his sixth career title to countryman Davide Astori, after the Fiorentina footballer died suddenly at the age of 31.

Fognini dedicates Sao Paulo title to Astori

Fognini beat Nicolas Jarry 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the Sao Paulo final and paid tribute to Astori during the trophy presentation.

"This trophy is for Davide Astori," said the 30-year-old Fognini.

Astori, who played 14 times for Italy, was found dead in his hotel room in Udine in Italy on Sunday morning where his team had been due to play Udinese in Serie A.

Fognini, a semi-finalist in Rio last week, eventually had too much experience for the 22-year-old World No.73 Jarry who was making his maiden appearance in a final.

However, Jarry was a revelation in the first set which he took in just 22 minutes on the back of winning the first 13 points.

For Fognini, it was a first title since Gstaad last year with Sunday's win moving him up to 19 in the world rankings.