Sandgren's hilarious reaction to mum's celebration injury

Tennys Sandgren's mum was celebrating so hard after watching her son make the Australian Open quarter-finals that she cracked a rib and had to go to hospital.

The unheralded American has been a revelation at Melbourne Park, upsetting former champion Stan Wawrinka in round two before sending fifth seed Dominic Thiem packing on Monday.

His best ever Grand Slam run was all too much for his mum Lia, who revealed on Fox Nashville her woes back home in Tennessee.

"Well, I blame it on my neighbours," Lia said.

"They got so excited they were dancing around with me and I tripped on the carpet and fell backwards against the table and broke my rib.

"And then I fell on the floor and had a concussion! So I had to spend most of this week watching from the comfort of my bed my son play tennis down under."

The injury had been kept under wraps but the 26-year-old Sandgren was asked about it by ESPN following his fourth-round win over Thiem.

And his reaction was hilarious.

"She didn't have a concussion, thankfully. Maybe a tiny one," Sandgren said.

"She cracked a rib."

He explained that he has a core supporter group back in Gallatin who get together to watch his bigger games, including his mum.

"I was pretty worried," he admitted.

"She was describing her pain level. She's a tough woman. I was like, 'You need to go to the hospital'.

"I was concerned about it. She went to the hospital."

Sandgren, only the second man in the last 20 years to make the quarter-finals on his Australian Open debut, plays Korean giantkiller Hyeon Chung on Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals.

His mum will no doubt be taking it easy, although getting out of the house for a TV interview suggests Lia will have to control her celebrations if Tennys makes his way past Chung.

with AFP