'Shut your f*** up': Tennis players in huge blow-up
Another American shocker as No.13 seed Querrey falls

7Sport /

The little-known Hungarian Marton Fucsovics has sent No.13 seed Sam Querrey crashing out of the Australian Open in the second round.

In temperatures pushing 40 degrees, Fucsovics took the first two sets and held off a fightback to win 6-4 7-6 4-6 6-2 in two hours and 43 minutes.

The victor received the backing of a group of neutral supporters, who cheered loudly throughout the match before turning their attention to the next bout.

Fuscovics, who committed less than half as many unforced errors as a wasteful Querrey, will face Argentine Nicholas Kicker in the third round.

The Hungarian had never won a match at a grand slam before his first-round triumph.

