Kyrgios hit with big punishment for walk-off

The ATP has handed down its punishment to Nick Kyrgios after the Aussie sensationally quit his first round match at the Shanghai Masters after just one set.

Kyrgios stormed off the court after losing the first set 7-6 (7-5) in a tiebreaker to Steve Johnson on Tuesday night, in apparent protest against the umpiring of Irishman Fergus Murphy.

Kyrgios was on Wednesday night fined his prize money for the first round appearance ($27,071), as well as an additional $12,840 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Remarkably, Kyrgios's latest antics came at the same tournament where he was banned for tanking in 2016.

Despite television footage and audio capturing the Australian hot-head telling his courtside box he'd quit because of his anger at the umpire, Kyrgios claimed he was both injured and ill.

"Guys, I want to apologise to the fans in Shanghai and those that watched around the world on TV today," he posted on Twitter after the match.

"I've been battling a stomach bug for 24 hours and I tried to be ready but I was really struggling on the court today which I think was pretty evident from the first point.

"My shoulder started to hurt in the practice today which didn't help either and once I lost the first set i was just not strong enough to continue because I have not eaten much in the past 24 hours.

"I'm gutted to be honest as I was keen to keep the good momentum that I built in Beijing going and finish the year strong.

"I'll do what I can to make sure I do."

Kyrgios received a warning during the 12th game of the first set after hitting two balls in anger. During the tiebreaker, he was docked a point for inappropriate language.

He has subsequently also withdrawn from the doubles tournament in Shanghai.

