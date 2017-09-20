News

Nadal's incredible tribute to Aussie fan

Tennis World No.1 Rafael Nadal has taken to social media to post a touching tribute to an Aussie fan who's helped him out on many occasions.

Nadal posted a photo on Facebook on Tuesday with his arms around Iain and Jane, two Aussies who he met up with in Mallorca.

As it turns out, Iain has been his driver at the Australian Open for a number of years.

The nicest guy in tennis. Image: Facebook

Rafa invited Iain and Jane out for dinner on the Spanish island and wrote the following message:

“Iain has been (and still is) our driver at the Australian Open many years and together with his wife Jane we had last night a nice dinner at Sa Punta restaurant in Mallorca.

"Always nice to see you! Thanks for coming and see you in Melbourne in January!”

Nadal is taking some time off as he prepares for the rest of what has been a sensational year for the 31-year-old.

The Spaniard has won five titles in 2017, including the French and US Opens, and is back at World No.1 for the first time since 2011.

He is taking part in the Laver Cup this weekend, where he will team up with World No.2 Roger Federer as part of Team Europe for a showdown with Team World, which includes Aussie Nick Kyrgios.

