Murray's brutal response to Kyrgios' dancing video

British world number one Andy Murray has alluded to Nick Kyrgios' party boy lifestyle in a brutal response to an Instagram video of the young Aussie dancing.

After Kyrgios danced his way into the Cincinnati Masters quarter-finals by winning his rain-delayed match against Ivo Karlovic, the firebrand uploaded a video to Instagram.

The post captioned "Let's keep it rolling" shows Kyrgios dancing to celebrate an incredible forehand winner (watch in the video above).

However Murray wasn't about to let him enjoy his time in the sun, responding with a brutal sledge.

"For someone who parties so much I'd expect some better moves," he wrote.

Kyrgios then responded: "I have no idea what you are talking about... straight from the water bottle.."

Murray was referring to some recent reports regarding Kyrgios' partying after he pulled out of Wimbledon in July.

The young Aussie was pictured in the early hours of the morning with other young tennis stars Monique Belovukovic and Chelsea Samways on a boozy night out at the Cirque Le Soir club in London.

Kyrgios prevailed over Ivo Karlovic 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 on Friday to set up a clash with Rafa Nadal.

Karlovic was leading 4-3 on serve on Thursday before rain put a stop to proceedings after he had hit eight aces to Kyrgios' one.

The big-serving Croatian took the first set when play resumed but Kyrgios fought back via a second-set tiebreaker, showing the Ohio crowd a preview of his nightclub moves in celebration.

Nadal needed an hour and 37 minutes on court to dispatch fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (7-1) 6-2 and will face Kyrgios later on Friday.

Kyrgios is the only player to beat Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in their respective first meetings but the 10-time French Open champion holds an overall 2-1 advantage in matches between the pair.

"And now another very, very difficult match," Nadal said as he left the court.

Nadal will return to world No.1 next week after nine years away from the top spot, the longest gap in ATP rankings history. He first ascended to the top spot following the Masters in 2008.