Zverev reveals incredible act of Federer selflessness

Alexander Zverev has opened up about an incredible gesture from Roger Federer after the 20-year-old lost to the Swiss great in the Halle final.

Federer clinched a record ninth Halle title on Sunday, crushing Zverev 6-1 6-3 to lay down a marker in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

Playing in his 140th career final, Federer saved the only break point he faced and converted four of his eight opportunities to clinch his 92nd career title in 53 minutes.

Speaking after the match, Zverev provided an incredible insight into the kind of person Federer is off the court, revealing he often goes out of his way to help the younger players on tour.

"He is always fantastic and respectful with everyone," Zverev said.

"He always tries to help us, I listen to his suggestions.

"He helped me at the beginning of my career and I think it's like this for all the younger players."

The 20-year-old also spoke out about Federer's chances heading into Wimbledon.

"I think Roger is playing really, really well," Zverev admitted.

"I think going into Wimbledon he's going to be probably the favourite to win the whole thing.

"So credit to him, he played an unbelievable match. Of course I could have played better but he didn't really let me play my best tennis."

At 35, Federer is the oldest winner at Halle.

"I played unbelievably well. I felt good and never let up," Federer, who dropped just nine points on his serve, said.

"It was my best game this week. Nearly everything worked out for me."

Federer, who skipped the claycourt season after winning the Miami Open in early April, claimed his fourth title of the year, matching Rafael Nadal's tally, and he will be seeded ahead of his Spanish rival for Wimbledon, which starts in eight days.

Federer had already won the Australian Open before titles in Indian Wells and Miami in 2017.

with AAP