Vintage Federer dazzles in stunning rally

Roger Federer has put his Wimbledon rivals on notice, bouncing back to top form with an impressive display in Halle.

Federer secured his 1100th win on the ATP Tour against lucky loser Yuichi Sugita in the first round of the Gerry Weber Open.

A shock defeat in his Stuttgart opener against Tommy Haas forced Federer to wait for the milestone, but Sugita – who replaced the injured Lu Yen-hsun in the main draw – provided minimal resistance in a 6-3 6-1 victory for the Swiss.

If one rally showed his Wimbledon rivals just what they're up against come July 3, it was the one in the video above.

The Swiss great ran his opponent ragged in the opening game of the second set, showing off his signature backhand and some beautiful touch at the net.

However the point paled in comparison to this incredible shot from Aussie Bernard Tomic, who was too good for Tommy Haas:

Federer raced into a 5-0 lead in the second set but failed to serve out despite having three match points at 40-0 – a long and a wide forehand meaning Sugita avoided the bagel.

The Australian Open champion got the job done in the next game, however, setting up a second-round meeting against Mischa Zverev.

"I had never played him. And playing against me, all are always very motivated," Federer told the Halle Open website.

"That doesn't make it easy, but I'm very satisfied. That was a very good start into the Gerry Weber Open."