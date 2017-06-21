News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Incredible' Zverev sets up Miami decider against Isner
'Incredible' Zverev sets up Miami decider against Isner

Vintage Federer dazzles in stunning rally

with agencies
7Sport /

Roger Federer has put his Wimbledon rivals on notice, bouncing back to top form with an impressive display in Halle.

Zverev's epic court coverage
0:37

Zverev's epic court coverage
Stephens wins epic point against Azarenka
0:45

Stephens wins epic point against Azarenka
Kyrgios benefits from Zverev's massive challenge fail
0:28

Kyrgios benefits from Zverev's massive challenge fail
Kyrgios destroys Fognini in straight sets
0:55

Kyrgios destroys Fognini in straight sets
Kyrgios returns with 48-minute win
0:19

Kyrgios returns with 48-minute win
Top 10 Adam Thielen plays | 2017 season
4:28

Top 10 Adam Thielen plays | 2017 season
0326_0500_nat_cricketLIVE
6:19

Steve Smith facing the sack
0326_0500_nat_cricketcheating
2:21

Steve Smith and David Warner stood down over tampering
0326_0500_nat_sportsbreak
3:03

Sports Break - March 26
0326_0500_nat_NRL
0:33

Coopers lesson for Pearce
0326_0500_nat_AFL
0:43

Franklin boosts Sydney to win
0326_0500_nat_cricketsport
0:44

Steve Smith suspended from Fourth Test
 

Federer secured his 1100th win on the ATP Tour against lucky loser Yuichi Sugita in the first round of the Gerry Weber Open.

PAT CASH: Only one man can beat Federer at Wimbledon

LIVE AND FREE: Wimbledon returns to Seven in July

A shock defeat in his Stuttgart opener against Tommy Haas forced Federer to wait for the milestone, but Sugita – who replaced the injured Lu Yen-hsun in the main draw – provided minimal resistance in a 6-3 6-1 victory for the Swiss.

Vintage from the Fed. Image: Tennis TV

If one rally showed his Wimbledon rivals just what they're up against come July 3, it was the one in the video above.

The Swiss great ran his opponent ragged in the opening game of the second set, showing off his signature backhand and some beautiful touch at the net.

However the point paled in comparison to this incredible shot from Aussie Bernard Tomic, who was too good for Tommy Haas:

Federer raced into a 5-0 lead in the second set but failed to serve out despite having three match points at 40-0 – a long and a wide forehand meaning Sugita avoided the bagel.

The Australian Open champion got the job done in the next game, however, setting up a second-round meeting against Mischa Zverev.

"I had never played him. And playing against me, all are always very motivated," Federer told the Halle Open website.

"That doesn't make it easy, but I'm very satisfied. That was a very good start into the Gerry Weber Open."

Back To Top