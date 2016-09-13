News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ashleigh Barty has levelled Australia's Fed Cup World Group playoff with the Netherlands at 1-1.
Barty levels Australia's Fed Cup playoff

Why Kyrgios could be the next Kournikova

7Sport /

Much-maligned Aussie Nick Kyrgios has been accused of being a tennis gimmick similar to glamour girl Anna Kournikova.

Boult takes 'greatest catch in IPL history'
0:46

Boult takes 'greatest catch in IPL history'
Simmons toe-to-toe with Johnson
0:56

Simmons toe-to-toe with Johnson
76ers coach heaps praise on Simmons
1:38

76ers coach heaps praise on Simmons
Ben Simmons Playoffs triple double
1:04

Ben Simmons Playoffs triple double
0422_0700_nat-Sportbreak
2:35

Sportbreak - April 22
0722_0700_nat-ManU
0:28

Manchester United through to FA Cup final
0422_0700_nat-Reds
0:38

Reds loss underscores embarrassing run for Australian Super Rugby
0422_0700_nat-NRL
0:40

Cowboys finally get a win in Townsville
0422_0700_nat-PortAdelaide
0:42

Geelong defeat Port Adelaide
Manchester United advance to FA Cup final
1:30

Manchester United advance to FA Cup final
 

The 21-year-old arrived for the US Open last week as one of the most talked about figures in the game after featuring in a front-cover feature story in the New York Times.

But Sports Illustrated America senior writer Jon Wertheim says his reputation is now in a worse position than when he arrived.

The Sports Illustrated executive editor wrote in a recent tournament wrap that Kyrgios needs a serious attitude change and is in danger of becoming a sideshow similar to Kournikova.

Kyrgios and Kournikova. Image: Getty

The stunning Russian was a tennis sensation without ever threatening to win a grand slam.

"Nick Kyrgios may have graced the cover of the pre-tournament New York Times magazine, but I'm not sure how much we learned about him this event," Wertheim wrote.

"Or this year, for that matter. Until the delta between the talent and the conviction/commitment narrows, it will be hard for him to be a top 10 player, much less win majors.

"If not, in an Anna Kournikova kind of way, he can still be a star, a credible player whose image and popularity outstrips his achievements. And that's fine. Kournikova wasn't fraudulent; she was a player in that 11-20 range — the same terrain which Kyrgios currently occupies.

"Perhaps Kyrgios invites a think piece on culture, ethnicity, generational confrontation, challenging an establishment. But is it more complicated than this: he is a kid — his arrested development was laid bare in the first paragraph of that Times article — still deciding whether he wants to dedicate himself fully to a pursuit."

The world No. 16 was eliminated in the third round when he retired hurt, sparking a storm of criticism after tennis legend John McEnroe told the Australian to quit the sport if his heart isn't in it.

Back To Top