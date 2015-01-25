Ball boy tempts fate by moving Rafa's bottle

Rafael Nadal is known for his meticulous routine, both on and off the court.

One particular aspect of this involves the way in which he lines up his drink bottles next to his chair.

So it was particularly amusing when, whilst serving for the match against Kevin Anderson, his water bottle blew over in the wind.

As you can see in the video above, a nearby ball boy ran over and picked it up, putting it back in its place.

But was it up to Rafa’s standards?

The Spaniard had a cheeky look over to make sure everything was just the way he liked it, much to the delight of the crowd.