News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Casey Dellacqua says she wants to spend more time with her partner and children.
Casey Dellacqua retires from tennis

Ball boy tempts fate by moving Rafa's bottle

Yahoo7 Sport /

Rafael Nadal is known for his meticulous routine, both on and off the court.

Which QB prospect's stock has risen most in the last month?
2:13

Which QB prospect's stock has risen most in the last month?
Which QB prospect remains the biggest mystery?
1:58

Which QB prospect remains the biggest mystery?
Kyle Brandt: Chargers have NFL's best young pass rusher in Joey Bosa
0:36

Kyle Brandt: Chargers have NFL's best young pass rusher in Joey Bosa
Peter Schrager: Dolphins are best fit for versatile Minkah Fitzpatrick
2:09

Peter Schrager: Dolphins are best fit for versatile Minkah Fitzpatrick
Nate Burleson: 'Untradeable' Le'Veon Bell is anchor of Steelers' offense
1:11

Nate Burleson: 'Untradeable' Le'Veon Bell is anchor of Steelers' offense
Peter Schrager: Aaron Donald is NFL's best Non-QB
0:57

Peter Schrager: Aaron Donald is NFL's best Non-QB
Browns, Packers and 49ers are best spots for Odell Beckham Jr.
3:32

Browns, Packers and 49ers are best spots for Odell Beckham Jr.
Kay Adams: J.J. Watt means too much to Houston to ever be traded
0:58

Kay Adams: J.J. Watt means too much to Houston to ever be traded
Barry Sanders, Ed Reed, Randall Cunningham were 'once in a lifetime' talents
3:39

Barry Sanders, Ed Reed, Randall Cunningham were 'once in a lifetime' talents
What will be the most impactful free agent move in NFC West?
3:13

What will be the most impactful free agent move in NFC West?
Kyle Brandt: Derrius Guice should be drafted by the Seahawks
1:46

Kyle Brandt: Derrius Guice should be drafted by the Seahawks
Taven Bryan: I appreciate the comparisons to J.J. Watt
1:56

Taven Bryan: I appreciate the comparisons to J.J. Watt
 

One particular aspect of this involves the way in which he lines up his drink bottles next to his chair.

So it was particularly amusing when, whilst serving for the match against Kevin Anderson, his water bottle blew over in the wind.

As you can see in the video above, a nearby ball boy ran over and picked it up, putting it back in its place.

MORE: Incredible moment of sportsmanship
MORE: Australian Open marriage proposal

But was it up to Rafa’s standards?

The Spaniard had a cheeky look over to make sure everything was just the way he liked it, much to the delight of the crowd.

Back To Top