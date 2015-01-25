Australian Open - Day eight LIVE on SEVEN

Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams will be the star attractions Monday night live from Melbourne Park on Channel 7 from 7pm AEDT.

First up on court in prime time, 2003 Australian Open women’s champion Venus Williams battles former semi-finalist Agnieszka Radwanska, then four-time winner Djokovic takes on world no. 42 Gilles Muller from Luxemburg having never played each other before.

Late afternoon, it’s a battle of the top seeds as world no. 5 Kei Nishikori faces Spain’s David Ferrer, before big serving Canadian Milos Raonic takes on another Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.

Defending champion ‘The Stanimal’ Stan Wawrinka will be on Margaret Court Arena early afternoon against Guillermo Garcia-Lopez. Wawrinka holds a 6-2 advantage in their head to head meetings including wins in the last two encounters.

Also in action on Seven during the day is five-time winner Serena Williams as she takes to the court against the 24th seed from Spain Garbiñe Muguruza.

Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka will be the first match of the day at 11am AEDT against the no. 11 seed Dominika Cibulkova.

In a new Seven and Yahoo7 initiative, fans can also watch any match from a televised court, along with all press conferences, in addition to the Channel 7 coverage, streamed live online and on mobile and tablet devices via the 7Sport app, as well as on Hybrid TV.

MONDAY 26 JANUARY

NIGHT televised feature matches from 7pm AEDT to include:

WILLIAMS, Venus (USA) [18] vs RADWANSKA, Agnieszka (POL) [6]

DJOKOVIC, Novak (SRB) [1] vs MULLER, Gilles (LUX)

DAY televised feature matches to include:

CIBULKOVA, Dominika (SVK) [11] vs AZARENKA, Victoria (BLR)

WILLIAMS, Serena (USA) [1] vs MUGURUZA, Garbiñe (ESP) [24]

FERRER, David (ESP) [9] vs NISHIKORI, Kei (JPN) [5]

LOPEZ, Feliciano (ESP) [12] vs RAONIC, Milos (CAN) [8]

WAWRINKA, Stan (SUI) [4] vs GARCIA-LOPEZ, Guillermo (ESP)

KEYS, Madison (USA) vs BRENGLE, Madison (USA)