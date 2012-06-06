The French love Roger Federer more than they love most things, Jerry Lewis and being uppity about Americans excepted. The all-time Grand Slam leader didn't reciprocate while going down two sets to Juan Martin Del Potro on Tuesday.

Federer erupts at French Open

After some fans tittered while shots from both players painted the line during a crucial point in a second-set tiebreaker, Federer netted a forehand and then shouted "shut up" at the crowd. It was a rare display of emotion for the usually genteel Federer and one that was especially surprising given the Gallic love for the world No. 3.

Whatever fire boiled inside of Federer after that point, it worked. He came back from two sets down for just the seventh time in his career and defeated the Argentine 3-6, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-0, 6-3.

It's the 31st major semifinal of his career, tying him with Jimmy Connors. Federer already broke Connors' record for most Grand Slam match victories earlier in the tournament. At age 30, he is the oldest men's semifinalist at Roland Garros in 21 years.

