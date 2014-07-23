Tasmania left off Comm Games uniform

Tasmanians are furious after realising they have been left off the map of Australia featured on our Commonwealth Games swimsuit.

An Australian map is repeatedly splashed across the Speedo-designed swimsuit, but there is no sign of the apple-isle.

Australia has seven Tasmanian athletes competing in Glasgow and locals are furious about being snubbed.

“I hope that it was an oversight and not deliberate. Tasmania also disappeared from Olympic medals and posters for Baz Luhrmann’s movie Australia, so it’s very disappointing that the same oversight has happened a number of times,” Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie told news.com.

The controversial MP says an apology will not be good enough.

“As compensation from the Commonwealth government we’ll need extra cash – $5 million – for a tourism advertising campaign – as well as more cash to lower the cost of sea travel to Tasmania.

Kotuku Ngawati wearing the Tasmania-less uniform. Source: Getty More

“In 2008, Tasmania had about $42m spent on tourism and in 2013 we spent $24m.

“An apology without extra cash from the Commonwealth is not a proper way of fixing up this new oversight.

“Ordinary Tasmanians will be offended and feelings will be hurt. We’re very proud of our state, however more than just feelings will be hurt,” Lambie added.

“Many Tasmanian businesses, which rely on tourism, will also be hurt – as well as the job security of their workers.

“So we’ll need more than just words when the apology is eventually delivered by an embarrassed PM or his sports minister.”







In 1982, Tasmania was left out when Commonwealth Games athletes formed a giant map of Australia at the opening ceremony in Brisbane.

The controversy comes at the worst possible time for designers Speedo, who have already been criticised for the way the uniform ‘draws attention to the athletes’ crotch.’