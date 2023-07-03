Shane Van Gisbergen's brilliant NASCAR pass

Supercars legend wins race on NASCAR debut (Source: NBC Sports)

Video transcript

- But here he comes, battle for the lead. Shane Van Gisbergen to the inside, and to the lead on turn 2 with less than 5 to go here in Chicago.

- But Haley is right there. He's coming back to the inside through turn 3. He's going to retake the lead. That's 91 back to the inside into turn 4. The crossover move, he is now clear into the lead. Gisbergen off of turn 5, down the long straightaway.

- He's got a wide open racetrack to work with and no pressure from behind, because he's going to pull away.