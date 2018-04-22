Runners struggle in record-breaking London Marathon heat

Record temperatures have caused chaos in the London Marathon, with runners struggling in the 23C heat.

More than 40,000 runners took part at St James's Park on Sunday, with the peak temperature of 23.2C setting a new London Marathon record.

The previous high of 22.7C was recorded in 1996, while it hit 22.6C in 2007 - when one runner died and 73 were hospitalised.

Organisers said temperatures were much higher on the course due to the heat from the road and other runners.

“A big caveat here is obviously a weather station temperature record will feel a bit different to what it might feel like trackside where you have the warmth coming up from the tarmac and other people,” Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said.

Event director Hugh Brasher said four-and-a-half litres of water per person was distributed - more than any other mass participation event in the world - but it did run out at some points.

The high temperatures would have been especially difficult for runners in fancy dress.

“We reminded them they should adjust their goal for Sunday and plan to run at a slower pace and, if they were planning to run in fancy dress, they should think carefully if that is appropriate in these conditions,” Brasher said.

