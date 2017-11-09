Haymakers fly in comical French rugby brawl

News

By "worst" we don't mean in terns of the injuries inflicted on the participants.

Sure there probably were a few players who came through it a little worse for wear but the major bruising was done on the egos of the players.

The fight broke out in a third division French rugby match involving RC Montauban.

French farce in this third division rugby match. Pic: Youtube

What made it so bad was the hilarious punching techniques of some of the players and their comical attempts to mete out pain on one another.

Sure, one player managed to get a good shot somewhere amongst the chaos but the remainder of the debacle was a series of ridiculous haymakers and a lot of pushing and shoving.

