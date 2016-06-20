Wallabies great Adam Ashley-Cooper has been forced to follow through on a horror bet after Australia's Test series loss to England.

England bet blows up in Ashley-Cooper's face

The Wallabies conceded their first-ever home series to the old enemy after losing consecutive Tests, something AAC obviously wasn't expecting.

The versatile back is one season into his European sojourn with Bordeaux and found a great spot to watch the second Test while on holidays in Greece:

Boys are fired up!!! This will make for a cracker 2nd test@qantaswallabies #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/AKhLkfbeax — Adam Ashley-Cooper (@AdamCoopy) June 18, 2016

But despite his side's best efforts the Wallabies went down in a thrilling clash, leaving Ashley-Cooper seeking the nearest tattoo artist:

Well done ENG, you've just ruined my holiday. Now looking for a tattoo parlor that does English Flags. Last time i bet for my weight in Beer — Adam Ashley-Cooper (@AdamCoopy) June 18, 2016

Yikes! Talk about adding insult to injury.