England bet blows up in Ashley-Cooper's face

Wallabies great Adam Ashley-Cooper has been forced to follow through on a horror bet after Australia's Test series loss to England.

The Wallabies conceded their first-ever home series to the old enemy after losing consecutive Tests, something AAC obviously wasn't expecting.

Ashley-Cooper during the 2015 World Cup. Image: Getty

The versatile back is one season into his European sojourn with Bordeaux and found a great spot to watch the second Test while on holidays in Greece:



But despite his side's best efforts the Wallabies went down in a thrilling clash, leaving Ashley-Cooper seeking the nearest tattoo artist:



Yikes! Talk about adding insult to injury.

