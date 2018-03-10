News

Harlem has edged out his more-fancied rivals to win the $1.5 million Australian Cup at Flemington.
Harlem in upset G1 Australian Cup victory
Kementari has won the $1 million Randwick Guineas, the first leg of Sydney's autumn triple-crown.
Kementari claims Group 1 Randwick Guineas

Hugh Bowman in frightening fall at Randwick

Winx jockey Hugh Bowman will spend the night at St Vincent's hospital after a scary fall at Randwick after being thrown from the saddle by his horse.

Secret Lady seeks Golden Slipper start
Bowman was riding Golden Slipper favourite Performer in the Todman Stakes on Saturday when he was unseated with 200m left.

The veteran jockey came down hard on the turf and was motionless for several minutes.

He was attended to by medical staff and transported to hospital with concussion but managed to escape serious injury, though he is believed to have lost some teeth.

Bowman's wife rushed down to the track. Pic: Getty

Trainer Chris Waller said the incident made Performer's chances to get to the Golden Slipper harder but the main thing was Bowman was OK.

"Performer has to trial and he will do so and we will consider putting blinkers on," Waller said.

"It's not ideal but hopefully (Performer) will get there. More importantly it puts into perspective what they (jockeys) do as a job every day and the risks they take."

Performer has eased from $6 to $8 for the Golden Slipper behind Sunlight ($4), Estijaab ($6) and Written By ($7).

Bowman is well known for riding Winx. Pic: Getty

Bowman has ridden champion mare Winx to 22 of her 23 consecutive victories.

Their next attempt to extend the streak is scheduled for March 24 on Golden Slipper day, with the jockey expected to be fit to take his place.

He was on board last Saturday during the Chipping Norton Stakes when Winx broke Black Caviar's Australian Group One wins record with her 16th victory.

with AAP

