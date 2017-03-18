McAvaney opens up on his battle with cancer

News

The 63-year-old is suffering leukaemia, which is part of the reason why he chose not to call this year's Australian Open.

Talking on Saturday's Golden Slipper coverage from Rosehill, the broadcasting legend said he was feeling "revitalised".

"About two-and-a half-years ago I found out that I had a form of leukaemia, which is CLL.

Bruce McAvaney has revealed he has cancer. Picture: 7 News

"But I have no symptoms at the moment, I’ve had no treatment for the past two and a half years and if I do happen to have the treatment, the success rate is particularly strong, so I’m very lucky,” McAvaney said.

"It’s a nasty word leukaemia, there are a lot of people out there fighting it and I feel for them, because in a small way I’ve been in their shoes over the past two and a half years.”

McAvaney revealed he was feeling 'very tired' late last year, a key factor in his decision not to host Channel Seven's Australian Open coverage.

Bruce McAvaney. Picture: AAP

"Probably my immune system is not quite as strong as it once was," McAvaney said.

"But I am revitalised, rejuvenated and, as I said, I feel very well."

See McAvaney talk about his disease in the video at the top of the page.

McAvaney was diagnosed with the form of cancer more than two years ago during a routine health check.

Despite feeling no ill effects after the diagnosis, the 63-year-old said he found felt "fatigued" at the end of a busy 2016, which included covering the AFL, Rio Olympic games and spring racing carnival.

McAvaney will continue to lead the Seven Network's football coverage as well as next year's Commonwealth Games and the Tokyo Olympics.

