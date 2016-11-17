Railway Stakes a typically open affair

Perth Racing has made the much-needed decision to revamp their Summer Racing Carnival and it is the Railway Stakes that is the sole Group 1 at Ascot on Saturday.

Rageese. Photo: Getty Image

The Railway Stakes is one of the most historic events on the Australian racing calendar – it was first held back in 1887 – but it can often prove to be a very tricky race for punters.

El Presidente (2007) and Luckygray (2011) are the only favourites to have won the Railway Stakes since the turn of the century and many would argue that Luckygray did not actually win the Group 1 event – he was awarded the race on protest in incredibly controversial circumstances.

While favourites struggle in the Railway Stakes, it is typically not roughies that get the job done and 13 of the past 17 winners have started at single figure odds.

The current favourite in the 2016 Railway Stakes betting market is talented mare Perfect Reflection, who has returned to the care of Grant Williams after an autumn campaign in Melbourne with Darren Weir.

Perfect Reflection pulled up with a back issue when she finished at the tail of the field in the Group 1 Australian Guineas (1600m) at Flemington on March 5, but she returned to Perth racing with a close third in the Group 3 Northerly Stakes (1400m) at Ascot on October 15 before she stamped herself as Railway Stakes favourite with her win in the Group 2 Waroa-Lee Steere Stakes (1400m) at the same venue on November 5.

The only other locally-trained galloper that is currently available at single-figure odds is Scales Of Justice, who will be partnered by star South African hoop Douglas Whyte,

Scales Of Justice is a progressive galloper with an excellent winning strike rate and he secured a place in the 2016 Railway Stakes field with an impressive win in the Group 3 R.J. Peters Stakes (1500m) at Ascot last weekend.

Chris Waller won the Railway Stakes for the first time with Good Project 12 months ago and he will be represented by Mackintosh in this year’s race.

Mackintosh started his 2016 Spring Racing Carnival campaign with an impressive win in the Group 2 Theo Marks Stakes (1300m) at Rosehill Gardens on September 10 and he was only narrowly denied in the Group 1 Epsom Handicap (1600m) at Royal Randwick on October 1 before he died on his run late in the Group 1 Cantala Stakes (1600m) at Flemington on October 29.

The x-factor in the 2016 Railway Stakes field could be Rageese.

Rageese has been woefully inconsistent throughout his racing career, but he is capable of producing a simply outstanding performance on his day and he goes into the Railway Stakes on the back of an impressive victory in the Group 3 L’oreal Paris Stakes (1400m) at Flemington on Crown Oaks Day.

This will be his first start over a mile since he finished fifth behind Press Statement in the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas (1600n) last year and there are some question marks over his ability to run out a strong 1600 metres.

Luck in running is always crucial in the Railway Stakes and there are plenty of horses that will go into this race as genuine winning chances.