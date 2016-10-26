A change to the Spring Racing Carnival schedule means that the Cantala Stakes (formerly known as the Emirates Stakes) will now be run on Victoria Derby Day, while the Mackinnon Stakes (now known as the Emirates Stakes) will be pushed back a week.

Four group ones in delicious Derby Day

The Cantala Stakes is set to be the most open Group 1 of the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival and there are a host of winning chances.

Caulfield Guineas runner-up Seaburge is a narrow favourite in the Cantala Stakes betting market with Ladbrokes, but he will face stiff competition from the likes of stablemate He’s Our Rokkii, Makybe Diva Stakes winner Palentino, the in-form Voodoo Lad and Epsom Handicap placegetter Mackintosh.

The Victoria Derby is nowhere near as open as the Cantala Stakes and it is Sacred Elixir that is a clear favourite in the 2016 Victoria Derby betting market.

Sacred Elixir bounced back from his lacklustre effort in the Ladbrokes Caulfield Guineas to take out the Moonee Valley Vase on Cox Plate Day and he looks very tough to beat over 2500 metres in the Victoria Derby.

The Team Hawkes-trained duo of Inference and Swear look the main dangers, while So Si Bon ran well without a great deal of luck in the Moonee Valley Vase.

The third Group 1 event on Victoria Derby Day is the Myer Classic and it is another intriguing betting race.

First Seal returned to her best form with a brilliant victory in the Tristarc Stakes on Caulfield Cup and she is a narrow favourite from the likes of Tony McEvoy-trained Don’t Doubt Mamma, the consistent Danish Twist, Angst Stakes winner Dixie Blossoms and talented filly Whispering Brook.

Chris Waller joked on Cox Plate Day that Winx would be very hard to beat in the Myer Classic, but she was not included in the nominations for the Group 1 event and she has been sent to the spelling paddock.

The Coolmore Stud Stakes is the final Group 1 event this Saturday and there is no doubt that it will be the highlight of what is set to be an outstanding card.

The depth of three-year-old sprinters this season is nothing short of stellar and the most talented colts in the country will do battle in what will truly be a stallion-making race.

Golden Rose Stakes winner Astern suffered his first defeat of the 2016 Spring Racing Carnival when he was beaten by Russian Revolution in the Roman Consul Stakes, but he is still a narrow favourite in Coolmore Stud Stakes betting markets.

Extreme Choice has already beaten the older horses first-up in the Moir Stakes at Moonee Valley and he has an excellent chance to record a third win at Group 1 level.

The Mick Price-trained colt should only improve on his first-up effort and he looks perfectly suited to the Flemington straight.

Star Turn also has a win over the older horses on his resume, following his comfortable victory in the Schillaci Stakes, and he was only narrowly denied by Astern in the Run To The Rose earlier in the spring.

When you throw in the likes of Blue Sapphire winner Flying Artie, the unbeaten Russian Revolution, Golden Slipper winner Capitalist and Red Anchor Stakes winner Archives this really is the race of the day and arguably the most exciting event of the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival.