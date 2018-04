A horse handler felt the full force of a flighty mare at the recent Red Bluff Round-Up in California.

Horse handler knocked out after brutal body slam

Before the Wild Horse Race, the man was no match for the power of the horse.

Clinging to the reigns with two other handlers, he was launched into the air before being brutally body slammed onto the track.

The man was momentarily knocked out as spectators gasped in horror while the horse galloped away.

The handler was able to regain his feet moments later and was reportedly uninjured.