Australia’s richest race day is on Seven’s Saturday Arvo Racing, with four iconic Group 1 races at Royal Randwick.

The Championships LIVE on Channel 7

The major drawcards include the world’s richest open sprint race, the $2.5 million Darley TJ Smith Stakes, the world’s richest mile, the $3 million Doncaster Mile and the $2 million Australian Derby.

Winx will be attempting her sixth Group 1 title win with the Doncaster Mile, as she aims to extend her eight-race winning streak.

Whilst Winx is the shortest-priced favourite in almost a century, she is also up against last year’s winner Kermadec, who is also trained by Chris Waller.

In the TJ Smith Stakes, last year’s winner Chautauqua will be returning to defend his title. The 1200m sprint includes multiple Group 1 winners Flamberge, Exosphere and Terravista and Delectation all vying for a shot at Championships glory.

Seven’s coverage will be hosted by Bruce McAvaney, with expert analysis from Simon Marshall and Simon O’Donnell. Jason Richardson has all the news from the mounting yard, with James Jordan on the ground providing expert form analysis. Neil Kearney, Rachael Finch and Candice Dixon are reporting on the colour and characters from Randwick on day one of The Championships.

Bruce gets an exclusive tour with John O’Shea inside the heart of the Godolphin operation. And Neil catches up with small time trainer Pat Webster who saddles up Happy Clapper in the Doncaster Mile.

