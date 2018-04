Black Caviar has delighted fans out in force at Randwick Racecourse, taking out the TJ Smith Stakes.

Thousands crammed into Randwick to watch the champion mare comfortably take out Race 9, the second time she has won the meet since last racing it in 2011.

By two-lengths, the win was the 25th for Black Caviar and netted her owners $1 million.

"I have to make sure I do my job and you just have to have faith, and I have faith in this mare," jockey Luke Nolan said after the race.

