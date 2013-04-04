Golden Slipper LIVE on Seven

Sydney’s autumn racing carnival lights up with the Golden Slipper featuring on Seven’s live coverage.

Bruce McAvaney hosts Seven’s coverage of the carnival with expert commentary from Simon Marshall, Richard Freedman and Peter Donegan. Edwina Bartholomew and Neil Kearney will also be there throughout the carnival reporting on all of the fun, colour, fashion and characters in the crowd.

This Saturday at Rosehill the sporting world will be watching to see if filly Overreach, who has won two of her first three starts, can beat the males in the $3.6m Golden Slipper.

Coverage of the Golden Slipper continues the new broadcast rights agreement announced in January in which Seven will telecast all major Australian horse racing live on Channel 7 or 7TWO.

Throughout the year Seven will broadcast the Melbourne Cup Carnival, Sydney Racing Carnival, and the Spring Racing Carnival including the Caulfield Cup and Cox Plate in Melbourne.

LIVE coverage of the Golden Slipper from Rosehill starts from 1pm AEDT on Channel 7 in Sydney and 7TWO in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.