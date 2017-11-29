Scary one-punch KO in college football locker room

News

A scary video has emerged showing a fight between college football teammates Step Durham and Lance Austin.

Durham and Austin are returning starters at cornerback for Georgia Tech, with the incident reportedly happened in the pre-season.

Surprisingly, news about the fight never escaped the locker room until Tuesday when the disturbing video was released by TMZ Sports.

Austin lies motionless on the floor after the KO punch. Pic: TMZ Sports

The shocking video shows Durham knocking out Austin with a single right-hand punch.

Austin falls limp to the ground, before Durham attempts to pick him up.

Georgia Tech sent the following statement to TMZ about the incident:

Austin and Durham. Pic: TMZ Sports

"Georgia Tech’s football coaching staff became aware of the incident between teammates and friends shortly after it occurred. Discipline was handled internally."

The Yellow Jackets finished the season with a 5-6 record.


