A scary video has emerged showing a fight between college football teammates Step Durham and Lance Austin.

Scary one-punch KO in college football locker room

Durham and Austin are returning starters at cornerback for Georgia Tech, with the incident reportedly happened in the pre-season.

Surprisingly, news about the fight never escaped the locker room until Tuesday when the disturbing video was released by TMZ Sports.

The shocking video shows Durham knocking out Austin with a single right-hand punch.

Austin falls limp to the ground, before Durham attempts to pick him up.

Georgia Tech sent the following statement to TMZ about the incident:

"Georgia Tech’s football coaching staff became aware of the incident between teammates and friends shortly after it occurred. Discipline was handled internally."

The Yellow Jackets finished the season with a 5-6 record.