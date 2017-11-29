Scary one-punch KO in college football locker room

A scary video has emerged showing a fight between college football teammates Step Durham and Lance Austin.
Durham and Austin are returning starters at cornerback for Georgia Tech, with the incident reportedly happened in the pre-season.
Surprisingly, news about the fight never escaped the locker room until Tuesday when the disturbing video was released by TMZ Sports.
The shocking video shows Durham knocking out Austin with a single right-hand punch.
Austin falls limp to the ground, before Durham attempts to pick him up.
Georgia Tech sent the following statement to TMZ about the incident:
"Georgia Tech’s football coaching staff became aware of the incident between teammates and friends shortly after it occurred. Discipline was handled internally."
The Yellow Jackets finished the season with a 5-6 record.