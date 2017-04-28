NFL draftee's touching tribute to late grandmother

Takkarist McKinley was driven by one thing and one thing only in his college football career: his grandmother.

'This is who I do it for!': McKinley's incredibly emotional draft reaction

McKinley's grandmother died 30 seconds after telling him to go and make the NFL.

Drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the 26th pick in the first round, the defensive end has made it.

The UCLA product carried a framed picture of his grandmother from the green room, onto the stage and into his interview with NFL great Deion Sanders.

McKinley's driving force was there for all to see: "I made a promise to her and I stuck to it! I told her before she passed away I was going to win my dream! This is who I do it for!"

Sanders, himself a former Falcons draftee in 1989, took McKinley under his arm for a touching moment.

“I want you to do something for me. I love your passion, I love your intensity, but let’s harness it and channel it in the right direction," he said.

"Because if you can do that, ain’t nothing can stop you."

A composed McKinley, who accidentally swore and told the NFL to 'fine me later', was grateful for Sanders' words.

"We did it, man. Yes, sir, thank you. I love you, grandma. It’s only the beginning," he said.