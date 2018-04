We take a look at all the big clashes coming out of Week 7 of the NFL.

NFL Week 7: Match Previews

Raiders v Jaguars

Buccaneers v 49ers

Bills v Dolphins

Texans v Broncos

Giants v Rams

Bears v Packers

Redskins v Lions

Patriots v Steelers

Colts v Titans

Saints v Chiefs

Vikings v Eagles

Seahawks v Cardinals

Ravens v Jets

Browns v Bengals