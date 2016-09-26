News

NFL franchises eye young Aussie NRL giant
NFL teams gunning for ex-Rabbitohs under-20s monster

123kg kicker injures returner with huge hit

Kickers aren't supposed to do this.

But college football's favourite kicker, Joey Julius, has done it again.

The 123kg kicker from Penn State followed up his deep kickoff against Michigan with an impressive chase and monster hit on returner Jourdan Lewis.

Watch the hit in the video above.

Lewis appeared to be injured on the play, which is no surprise considering the force of the hit delivered by Julius, who has form in the area.

Just a few weeks ago he delivered a similarly big hit against Kent State.



Julius has now become a cult figure in college football with his huge frame and love for delivering big hits.

