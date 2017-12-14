Sick kid's hilarious request for LeBron

Everybody’s piling on Lonzo Ball.

On draft night and beyond, it was Joel Embiid. On Tuesday, it was teammate Kyle Kuzma.

And now, this.

Wow. Even the kid in the children’s ward at the Cleveland Clinic is going after Ball.

Why does a kid in Cleveland have beef with a Los Angeles Lakers rookie who’s never played the Cavs before?

LONZO ROASTED: Lakers rookie burns Ball over Big Baller brand

LeBron cracked up at the kid's request. Pic: Getty/Fox More

LeBron doesn’t. He’s been publicly supportive of the much-hyped and maligned point guard.

But this kid wants Ball on a poster.

It speaks to the power of the negative feelings Ball’s father LaVar generates.

From Charles Barkley to a child in a hospital bed in Cleveland, LaVar Ball has infected the entire basketball world with his bombast and callousness.

Lonzo has certainly done little to deserve the constant heat thrown his way.

Sure, his shot’s not up to par, but he’s mostly kept his mouth shut and head down since he first stepped on the court at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion.

As for that dunk James promised, he’ll have his chance to make good Thursday night when the Cavs host the Lakers on national TV.