Daniel Ricciardo delights Formula One fans across the world with his interview antics, radio messages and social posts but he has missed out on the FIA's personality of the year award for another season.

Ricciardo's 'triple pass' takes out FIA overtake of the year

And it was to his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen!

The Dutch driver triumphed in the vote, which is open to members of the media who cover F1 on a full-time basis, for his accessibility on race weekends.

"I always try to be honest and straightforward so I guess that gave me the personality again this year," said Verstappen, who has now won three of the awards in a row.

"It was a hard season but I learned a lot from it."

While nobody but the travelling journalists can dispute that decision, the fans did lean towards Ricciardo when they had their say in another category.

The Australian's stunning effort in overtaking three cars at Baku was awarded overtake of the year by the people.

Ricciardo went on to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, his only race victory in a 2017 season that proved a disappointment due to reliability issues.

Watch the triple overtake:

Lewis Hamilton was handed the world championship trophy for the fourth time after securing the silverware in Mexico with two races to spare.

"This has been an amazing year," Hamilton told the audience of champions and FIA members gathered in Versailles.

"I hope that next year's an even better year for all of you. I know for me that I'm going to try to do better."

Hamilton won nine of 20 races in 2017 and set an all-time record of 72 career pole positions as well as scoring points in every grand prix.

Asked earlier for his highlight of the season, Hamilton singled out his home British Grand Prix at Silverstone because of the support he received after the 'negativity' surrounding his failure to take part in an earlier London event.

He had also told reporters that while he did not like going to award ceremonies, or being on stage, he enjoyed watching others succeed.

Mercedes won both championships for the fourth year in a row but team boss Toto Wolff said 2017 had been particularly difficult.

"We keep it now," he said after being handed the constructors' trophy.

with Reuters