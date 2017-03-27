Lee O'Donnell has won the 2017 Monster Jam World Finals Freestyle Championship with a stunning front flip.

'Mad Scientist' lands epic first Monster Jam front flip

Driving his 'Mad Scientist' truck, O'Donnell shocked the fans in Las Vegas when he pulled off the move to win the title.

How did he do it?

The VP Racing Fuel driver used a small jump to lift his front wheels into the air.

Then, while holding a wheelie, he sped up and went over the next jump - one of some distance - with only his back wheels hitting the ramp.

By the time he came down on his front wheels, the crowd had realised the enormity of the flip and broke into a loud cheer.

"My wife and my kids, they mean the world to me, and they're here tonight," O'Donnell said.

"This is awesome!"

While monster truck drivers have completed front flips before, O'Donnell's effort was the first in Monster Jam competition.