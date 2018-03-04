UFC star disqualified over crazy cheap shot

Controversy has erupted at UFC 222 after Hector Lombard was disqualified for an illegal cheap shot.

UFC star disqualified over nasty cheap shot

The first bout on Sunday's preliminary card ended in high drama when Lombard clocked CB Dollaway with a huge left hook after the bell to end the first round.

Dolloway crashed to the canvas and seemed confused by what had happened, as Lombard protested that the referee should have stepped in earlier.

The big left hand came well after the bell, and Lombard was subsequently disqualified.

Dolloway was taken away on a stretcher and sent to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

Lombard’s camp are reportedly appealing the decision because they believe the ref was too late to step in.

Hector Lombard is backstage. He’s very upset. He thinks the ref was late to step in and believes it’s on the ref to separate the action (he’s not wrong). He also thinks Dollaway was looking for a way out and could have continued. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 4, 2018

Others weren't so sure, slamming the Cuban fighter for the 'cheap shot'.

That’s not close to being on the buzzer. That’s late. Dollaway is all over the place and should be prevented from continuing. Should be a DQ for Lombard. #UFC222 — Simon Head (@simonhead) March 4, 2018

The buzzer went off and THEN Hector Lombard cocked back that left hand. So wrong. #UFC222 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 4, 2018

This is nuts. Lombard should be disqualified. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) March 4, 2018

Wow....Cheap shot by Lombard!😨 He should lose the fight. #UFC222 — Mark in Dryden (@MarkMatsuo) March 4, 2018

Also on the preliminary card, debutant Alexander Hernandez stunned the UFC world with this brutal knockout.