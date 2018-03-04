UFC star disqualified over crazy cheap shot

Controversy has erupted at UFC 222 after Hector Lombard was disqualified for an illegal cheap shot.
The first bout on Sunday's preliminary card ended in high drama when Lombard clocked CB Dollaway with a huge left hook after the bell to end the first round.
Dolloway crashed to the canvas and seemed confused by what had happened, as Lombard protested that the referee should have stepped in earlier.
The big left hand came well after the bell, and Lombard was subsequently disqualified.
Dolloway was taken away on a stretcher and sent to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.
Lombard’s camp are reportedly appealing the decision because they believe the ref was too late to step in.
Others weren't so sure, slamming the Cuban fighter for the 'cheap shot'.
Also on the preliminary card, debutant Alexander Hernandez stunned the UFC world with this brutal knockout.