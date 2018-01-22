The heavyweight showdown between Stipe Miocic may have been the main event but Calvin Kattar stole the show with a brutal TKO in UFC 220's best fight.

Brutal TKO given UFC bonus as unbeaten run ends

Kattar, known as "The Boston Finisher", lived up to his nickname in front of his home fans with an epic win against previously unbeaten featherweight sensation Shane Burgos.

'BOOM!': Font wins with humongous head kick KO

'DEFINITIVE END': Massive uppercut puts fighter to sleep

Coming into the bout on a 10-fight unbeaten run, Burgos was given a hard-hitting reality check from Kattar, who claimed the fourth round TKO in style.

A vicious uppercut from Kattar did the damage as Burgos' legs gave out from under him - with a follow-up barrage of punches seeing the referee step in and end the fight.

Kattar's brilliant performance earned him a bonus $50,000 for the best fight of the night in Boston.

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier also walked away with an extra $50,000 for performance of the night, after his second round TKO against Volkan Oezdemir.

Abdul Razak Alhassan was the other big winner thanks to his brutal uppercut KO on Sabah Homasi in their much-anticipated rematch.

Alhassan caught Homasi in the first round with a vicious right uppercut that caught him flush on the chin and instantly knocked him out cold.

Moicic withstood the fearsome punching power of Ngannou to set a heavyweight record three consecutive title defences.

All three scorecards had Miocic a 50-44 winner, extending his winning streak to six and stopping Ngannou's at 10.