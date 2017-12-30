Giant female fighter Gabi Garcia has taken the MMA world by storm in 2017, but she was reduced to tears ahead of her latest bout.

MMA phenom breaks down after embarrassing weigh-in mishap

The Brazilian fighter was supposed to take on 53-year-old Japanese opponent Shinobu Kandori in the Rizin promotion in Japan, but the bout had to be cancelled 24 hours out.

The controversy occurred during the fight weigh-in when Garcia came in a whopping 12 kilograms over the 95kg limit.

Kandori was shocked and furious after seeing Garcia's weight, angrily storming out of the weigh-in press conference.

Garcia then offered a tearful apology 24 hours later, dropping to her knees and begging fans for forgiveness.

“I’m sorry, this is all my fault,” Garcia told the crowd. “Everybody has problems in their life ... I’m a normal girl. I’m human.”

She then took to Instagram to explain what went wrong.

“Unfortunately a few days ago I measured my pressure and was high, I thought it was only that day," she wrote on Instagram.

“When I got off the plane in Japan I went to my training and started to have a headache, my eyesight blurred and my nose bleeding all the time.

“I warned my team, but I did not tell anyone because I did not give up.

“After all my training, my nose was bleeding from leaving a towel next to it.

“It was fine the night before and I decided to cut the weight the next morning, but I woke up with fever and again with my nose dripping, high blood pressure.

“Too much stress before travelling, unfortunately I still do not control my body, but I control my decisions.

“For those who have lost a brother, dying for a cut of weight would not be my choice.

"All together, menstrual period, high blood pressure, it was necessary to cut 17 pounds. I chose to live."

Garcia is 4-0 in her MMA career, destroying every one of her mismatched opponents.

Her fights have caused a raft of criticism, with her rivals bemoaning the fact that she is so much bigger and stronger than them.