UFC star DQ'd for 'blatant cheap shot'

UFC heavyweight Walt Harris has been disqualified during the UFC 217 prelims, after a sickening late head kick on rival Mark Godbeer.

UFC star DQ'd for horror 'blatant cheap shot'

Godbeer was reeling from a low blow from his opponent, before the referee called time on the fight.

However despite the referees loud calls of "time, time, time", Harris didn't take a backwards step, moving towards a defenceless Godbeer before unleashing a disgusting late kick.

"I called time!" the referee yelled at Harris as he sent him back to his corner, before checking on the welfare of Godbeer.

Commentator Joe Rogan described the late hit as a "blatant cheap shot".

Doctors then pronounced Godbeer unfit to continue, leaving the referee with no choice but to DQ Harris, who was clearly disappointed with the decision.

After the fight, Harris said his opponent was looking for a way out.

Walt Harris on Godbeer: "I feel like he was looking for a way out and found one. … In my mind, he quit tonight.” #UFC217 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 5, 2017

#UFC217 Walt Harris already winded up for the kick before the ref stepped in. Godbeer knew he was losing the fight so took easy way out. — DapperDon (@Chino_Black1) November 5, 2017

That should be a DQ. Absolutely horrible from Walt Harris. He should face a stiff fine after that as well IMO #UFC217 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 5, 2017

After kneeing Godbeer in the groin, Walt Harris was pushing the ref away as he said TIME three times and landed an illegal blow. That’s a clear DQ. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) November 5, 2017

Horrible result there obviously, hate to see it happen, but I do believe that Walt Harris didn't hear the ref. #UFC217 — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) November 5, 2017

The incident was eerily similar to one seen earlier this year, as Germaine de Randamie benefited off two ugly late punches to defeat Holly Holm in the inaugural women's featherweight championship at UFC 208.

The heavyweight bout was on the preliminary card ahead of the highly anticipated middleweight championship fight between champion Michael Bisping and the returning Georges St-Pierre.

The Canadian marked his comeback with an incredible choke submission in the third round of the bout against the Briton.

The men's bantamweight title bout threw up another instant classic as TJ Dillashaw floored Cody Garbrandt halfway through the second to win by knockout and reclaim the belt he lost to Dominick Cruz in January 2016.

Earlier in the evening, challenger Rose Namajunas pulled off a stunning victory to wrest the women's strawweight crown from Joanna Jedrzejczyk, felling the Pole with a thundering left hand to finish the fight by knockout 3:03 into the first round.

