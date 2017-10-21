WARNING: The following video and article contain graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing.

Doctor steps in as 'next Rousey' gets 'shattered'

Bellator's answer for Ronda Rousey has copped an absolute hammering in her second professional MMA bout.

Heather Hardy, a 35-year-old former boxer, has been hyped up by the fighting promotion, but the expectations have not been met after she suffered a humiliating loss to Kristina Williams.

Hardy even channeled Rousey by copping a Holly Holm-like kick to the face from Williams which ended up being impossible to recover from in the fight at Bellator 185.

Soon after the doctor was forced to step in and stop the fight.

Hardy's face was described as 'shattered' by some on Twitter.

HARDY'S RESPONSE: Heather Hardy responds to humiliation

HORRIFIC: Taunting fighter suffers gruesome injury

IN TROUBLE: Conor McGregor caught using homophobic slur

Only a day earlier she looked a whole lot different at the weighs-in for the fight.

Twitter had a field day after the brutal bout.

Heather Hardy got lit up like a Christmas tree. Damn. #Bellator185 pic.twitter.com/WFyQi5ZsZp — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 21, 2017

Kristina Williams appears to have shattered Heather Hardy’s face with a kick to the face. Doctor stops it mid-way through the second. Hardy’s nose bleeding profusely. Gruesome stuff. Not the result Bellator wanted. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 21, 2017

My god, Heather Hardy's nose is COOKED. Kristina Williams wins!!! — Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) October 21, 2017

Kristina Williams should grab some attention after that performance ... and Heather Hardy, wow. One sided loss but what heart. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 21, 2017

I figured Heather Hardy's downfall might be when a grappler took her to the mat. But Kristina Williams busted her up in standup. Impressive. — Jeff Wagenheim (@jeffwagenheim) October 21, 2017

Another Bellator prospect suffers another loss. Bad matchmaking, Heather Hardy was clearly outmatched here. #Bellator185 — Danny Segura (@DannySeguraTV) October 21, 2017

Heather Hardy just now leaving the cage to a nice ovation. But man, Bellator goes 0-for-2 on the Hardy/Julaton setup. — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) October 21, 2017

Hardy had a professional record of 20-0 in boxing.

It's not the only brutal defeat we've seen in the MMA world in recent times.