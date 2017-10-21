Doctor steps in as 'next Rousey' gets 'shattered'

WARNING: The following video and article contain graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing.
Bellator's answer for Ronda Rousey has copped an absolute hammering in her second professional MMA bout.
Heather Hardy, a 35-year-old former boxer, has been hyped up by the fighting promotion, but the expectations have not been met after she suffered a humiliating loss to Kristina Williams.
Hardy even channeled Rousey by copping a Holly Holm-like kick to the face from Williams which ended up being impossible to recover from in the fight at Bellator 185.
Soon after the doctor was forced to step in and stop the fight.
Hardy's face was described as 'shattered' by some on Twitter.
Only a day earlier she looked a whole lot different at the weighs-in for the fight.
Twitter had a field day after the brutal bout.
Hardy had a professional record of 20-0 in boxing.
