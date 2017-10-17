News

Horn promoter levels stunning accusation at Crawford
Aussie MMA fighter cops sickening head kick KO

7Sport /

Australian fighter Matthew Frincu has suffered a brutal loss at LFA 24, courtesy of a huge kick to the head.

Frincu took on Curtis Millender in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance 24 on the weekend but was knocked out in quick time.

The Aussie momentarily dropping his guard and Millender landed a powerful front high-kick to win just 38 seconds into the bout.

Yikes! Image: LFA

The loss is a major setback for the 24-year-old Arizona-based Australian, who is hoping to impress and win a UFC contract.

He had previously gone 7-1 since making the move from the Gold Coast, and now drops to 11-3.

Also at LFA 24, female phenom Mackenzie Dern made very quick work of Mandy Polk, drawing comparisons to Ronda Rousey in the process.

