UFC fighter face-plants after vicious punch no one saw coming

Mairbek Taisumov has announced himself as a man to watch, after flooring Felipe Silva with a huge right hand punch at UFC Fight Night in Rotterdam over the weekend.

Taisumov's winning punch was an incredible effort, displaying his timing, accuracy and balance as he retreated back towards the cage ahead of his advancing opponent.

As Silva rushed him with a flurry of punches, Taisumov threw a punch so quickly that his opponent seemed to be on the floor in an instant.

The blow was magnified by Silva face planting on the mat, leaving the referee to call the fight immediately.

"I say this before, and I’m going to tell this again — I’m not here to talk, I’m here to smash, smash anyone who steps into the octagon with me," Taisumov said post-fight.

Taisumov's incredible victory occurred on the same night that Australia’s Rob Wilkinson endured a horror UFC debut, destroyed by Siyar Bahadurzada.

The man they call 'Razor' was no match for his Afghan opponent, with the referee forced to stop the fight in the second round.

Some monstrous punches sent Wilkinson to the canvas, before some equally big follow-up strikes left the Aussie in a world of hurt.

With Wilkinson struggling to defend himself, the referee stepped in and called it quits, resulting in a brutal TKO win for Bahadurzada.

The Aussie was left with a nasty gash above his eye as a result.

The welterweight contest was a co-main event in Rotterdam, alongside Alexander Volkov v Stefan Struve, won by Volkov.